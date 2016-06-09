FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Investors pull money from U.S.-based stock funds for 6th straight week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $852 million from U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended June 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as mutual fund investors trimmed exposure to those funds for the sixth week in a row.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.9 billion over the same period after recording a $497 million outflow the week before, the data showed. Money-market funds posted $6.5 billion in outflows, their first withdrawals since late April. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)

