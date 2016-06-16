FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pull most money of 2016 from U.S. taxable bond funds -Lipper
June 16, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Investors pull most money of 2016 from U.S. taxable bond funds -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the week that ended June 15, Lipper data showed on Thursday, delivering funds that have been popular this year their largest withdrawals since December.

Stock funds also sank, with investors pulling $3.4 billion from those listed in the United States, the data showed, adding to a selloff of the funds that has lasted most of this year. Investors withdrew $13.6 billion from relatively low-risk money-market funds. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
