U.S. stock funds attract 1st overall inflows since April -Lipper

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Investors charged into domestic stocks during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based stock funds their first inflows since late April, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The funds took in $7.8 billion, according to the research service’s data, which covers the seven-day period through July 13. The inflows into stock funds were led by heavy buying of exchange-traded funds and funds focused specifically on domestic stocks, Lipper found. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)