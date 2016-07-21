UPDATE 1-U.S.-based emerging market debt funds attract most money on record-Lipper

(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. investors sweetened on riskier global assets for the first time in weeks, pouring record sums into emerging market debt and pumping up foreign stocks after five weeks of withdrawals, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Emerging market debt funds offered in the United States took in $918 million during the week, the data showed, larger than in any other week dating back to 1992. The record capped a dramatic reversal for riskier international assets, which initially suffered in a selloff after Britain's June 23 "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union. Those risks helped push down yields on low-risk government debt. Nearly $12 trillion in sovereign debt traded at negative yields at the end of June, according Fitch Ratings, meaning borrowers are essentially paying to lend money to governments. Emerging market debt offers plumper yields than negative-yielding bonds, while accommodative monetary policy by developed countries and stronger economic data in China gave emerging markets the prospect of lower borrowing rates and a brighter growth outlook. The largest exchange-traded fund tracking emerging market bonds, the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF , has returned 3.4 percent in the four weeks through Thursday, Lipper data shows. "When we're talking about the big uncertainties that people were looking at - Black Swan events - 'Brexit' was the biggest thing out there and I think people realize that wasn't as bad as they thought," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper. Overall, U.S.-based funds focused on international stocks took in $1.6 billion in the week, after recording five consecutive weeks of outflows. Emerging market stock funds took in $4 billion, their largest inflows since January 2013. Japanese stock funds took in $303 million, marking their first week of inflows since January, according to Lipper. But not all regions were popular among investors. European stock funds posted $684 million in withdrawals, their seventh negative week. U.S.-based funds focused on domestic stocks posted $4.4 billion in outflows after two straight weeks of buying that helped push domestic market indexes to record levels. Investors added $3 billion to taxable bond funds in a week that featured strong demand for U.S. corporate bonds. About $894 million moved into the highest credit, investment-grade funds. International and global debt funds took in $1.3 billion, the most since August 2011, Lipper said. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -2.801 -0.05 5,321.679 12,087 Domestic Equities -4.409 -0.12 3,797.251 8,590 Non-Domestic Equities 1.608 0.11 1,524.428 3,497 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.980 0.13 2,305.836 6,067 All Money Market Funds -8.827 -0.38 2,314.282 1,099 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.014 0.27 380.454 1,406 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)