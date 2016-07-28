UPDATE 1-U.S. emerging market debt funds attract record cash again -Lipper

(Recasts throughout; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Emerging-market debt funds offered in the United States took in record cash for the second straight week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors hoped more central bank stimulus could make the bonds an appealing buy. The funds attracted nearly $1.4 billion in the period through July 27, larger than the $918 million they attracted the previous week and larger than in any other week dating back to 1992, the fund research service's data showed. Trillions of dollars worth of sovereign debt now trade at negative yields, meaning investors are essentially paying to lend money to governments. Emerging market debt offers plumper yields than negative-yielding bonds and indebted emerging markets benefit from looser monetary policy. "You have this possibility of interest rates going up in September, but you also have easing going on in the rest of the world, so this is probably something that is good for emerging markets," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper. At the same time, the Bank of Japan is facing pressure from the Japanese government to expand monetary stimulus further on Friday to address signs of weakness in inflation, Reuters reported, citing sources. The suggestion of potential further stimulus pushed the yen down against the U.S. dollar. Japanese stock funds took in $138 million during the week, only their third week of inflows this year, Lipper data showed. A weaker yen could make Japanese exporters' products more appealing. The week brought fresh demand for "currency-hedged" exchange-traded funds that strip out the currency impact on returns for investors who take profits in U.S. dollars. That means the investors owning the funds stand to benefit if Japanese stocks rise and the yen falls. International and global debt funds took in $1.4 billion, their largest weekly inflows since May 2011, and emerging-market stock funds took in $403 million, for their fourth consecutive week of inflows. Overall, investors withdrew $4.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended July 27, the data showed, delivering the funds their second straight week of outflows. "They were willing to put risk on, but overseas, not here," said Roseen. U.S.-based taxable-bond funds attracted $2.8 billion during the week, Lipper said. Investors withdrew $428 million from precious-metals funds, their largest withdrawals since December. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -4.054 -0.08 5,324.001 12,077 Domestic Equities -2.009 -0.05 3,790.981 8,577 Non-Domestic Equities -2.044 -0.13 1,533.020 3,500 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.846 0.12 2,326.195 6,045 All Money Market Funds 4.840 0.20 2,381.870 1,115 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.783 0.20 389.303 1,411 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan)