NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds recorded their largest withdrawals since August of last year, shedding $16.6 billion in the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Money-market funds absorbed $19.8 billion in the seven days through Oct. 26, drawing in the most money since August, the research service's data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)