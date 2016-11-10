FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S.-based TIPS funds attract 2nd biggest inflows on record - Lipper
November 10, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 10 months ago

U.S.-based TIPS funds attract 2nd biggest inflows on record - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1 billion into inflation-protected bond funds in the week ended Nov. 9, marking the funds' second-biggest inflows since records began in Oct. 2002, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds attracted $265 million in new cash overall, marking their first inflows in six weeks. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $2.4 billion in inflows, while funds that hold non-U.S. stocks posted $2.2 billion in outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
