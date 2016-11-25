NEW YORK Nov 25 Investors pulled another $595 million from U.S.-based bond funds during the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Friday, during a bond rout following the U.S. presidential election.

Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States attracted $452 million during the seven days through Nov. 23, the data showed, after a record week of inflows for stock ETFs the week before.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)