BRIEF-ATCO says reaches agreement with the Government of Alberta on coal transition
* Atco -agreed to work with government on conversion of coal-fired generation to natural gas
NEW YORK Nov 25 Investors pulled another $595 million from U.S.-based bond funds during the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Friday, during a bond rout following the U.S. presidential election.
Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States attracted $452 million during the seven days through Nov. 23, the data showed, after a record week of inflows for stock ETFs the week before.
* Says Raymond G. Smith, chief executive officer, has taken a temporary leave of absence to focus on a personal medical situation
* John T. Raymond reports 7.2 percent stake in Plains All American Pipeline LP as of Nov 15