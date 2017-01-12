FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. investment-grade bond fund inflows biggest in nearly 2 years -Lipper
January 12, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. investment-grade bond fund inflows biggest in nearly 2 years -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4 billion into investment-grade corporate bond funds in the week ended Jan. 11, marking the funds' biggest inflows since early February 2015, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.9 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows since late September. Stock funds attracted $2.4 billion in inflows to mark their third straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

