UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors hit stocks with 4th week of outflows -Lipper

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors offered a skeptical perspective on sky-high equity prices, yanking cash from U.S.-based stock funds for the fourth straight week, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds recorded $10.1 billion in withdrawals during the week that ended May 24, the second-largest outflows of the year, offering little support to an equity market that has nonetheless defied bearish predictions to chart record highs. The withdrawals came after the walloping for stocks on May 17 tied to reports that President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation. Stocks quickly recovered from that selloff, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index posting a record close on Thursday. Even so, fund investors carried scars. "People seem to be kind of concerned about the political drama going on in the United States and embracing some of the growth statistics coming out of Europe," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Thomson Reuters's Lipper unit. "They lightened up on some of the risker assets, but they turned around and put the money to work on non-domestic." European stock funds pulled in $587 million in their 13th straight week of inflows, which came the same week as a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the United Kingdom. Emerging market stock funds managed to gather $1.1 billion, shaking off a massive selloff in Brazilian stocks last week and Moody's Investors Service downgrading China's credit rating for the first time in nearly 30 years. Strong earnings in the United States have helped give an eight-year bull market another push higher. Yet the ratios of U.S. equity prices to estimated earnings for the next year remain higher than those in the major developed and emerging markets, according to Thomson Reuters data. That leaves little room for error in politics. Roseen said the prospects for a deal in Washington on taxes and other matters important to investors has receded. Taxable bonds attracted $2.4 billion during the week, Lipper said. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds attracted the bulk of those inflows, with $2.1 billion of new cash over the weekly period, Lipper data showed. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds -10.052 -0.17 5,901.419 11,466 Domestic Equities -11.040 -0.27 4,125.976 8,209 Non-Domestic Equities 0.987 0.06 1,775.444 3,257 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.431 0.10 2,406.605 5,781 All Money Market Funds 1.731 0.08 2,264.626 1,002 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.394 0.10 381.319 1,393