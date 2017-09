NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $9.0 billion from U.S. stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the weekly period that ended Jan 13, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as risky financial assets lost appeal during a market selloff.

Over the same period, bond funds lost $605 million to cash withdrawals, Lipper data showed.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $10.4 billion during the week, according to the fund-data service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)