Investors pull billions from stock funds for 3rd straight week -Lipper
January 21, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Investors pull billions from stock funds for 3rd straight week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $5.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended Jan. 20, Lipper data showed on Thursday, extending to three straight weeks the funds’ streak of outflows.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted $412 million in withdrawals over the same period, data from the fund research service showed.

Relatively low-risk money market funds posted $7.5 billion in withdrawals over the period, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Rigby)

