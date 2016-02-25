FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S.-based stock funds post eighth straight week of outflows -Lipper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S.-based stock funds post eighth straight week of outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date of flows in first paragraph to Feb. 24, not Feb. 25)

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows during the week that ended Feb. 24, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding an eighth week to the funds’ streak of outflows.

Taxable bond funds based in the U.S. attracted $5.1 billion during the same period, their fifth consecutive week drawing in net new money, Lipper said.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $3.5 billion in the weekly period, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.