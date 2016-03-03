FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based junk-bond funds attract most money since at least 1992 -Lipper
#Funds News
March 3, 2016 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based junk-bond funds attract most money since at least 1992 -Lipper

Trevor Hunnicutt

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $2.9 billion during the week that ended March 2, led by the largest inflows into high-yield funds since Lipper’s record-keeping began in 1992.

Stock funds based in the United States posted $2.4 billion in outflows during the same week, for a ninth straight week of net withdrawals from such investments, according to the Lipper data released Thursday.

Money-market funds in the United States attracted $5.7 billion during the week, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

