In U-turn, investors pull $2.1 bln from U.S. stock funds in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week to March 16, Lipper data showed on Thursday, after the funds netted their first inflows of the year the week before.

U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted $4.1 billion during the same period measured by Lipper.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds posted $36 billion in outflows during the week, delivering that category of funds its largest outflows since February 2014, the fund research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)