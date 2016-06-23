Investors pull $6 bln from U.S. stock funds before Brexit vote -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $6.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the weekly period ended June 22, data from Lipper showed on Thursday, as they braced for a British referendum on its European Union membership.

Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $2.5 billion during the same period, reversing outflows from the week prior. Relatively safe money-market funds took in $1.2 billion, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)