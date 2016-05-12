Investors pull $6.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $6.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended May 11, Lipper data showed on Thursday, a result that adds to the funds’ record of mostly posting outflows this year.

Taxable bond funds posted $514 million in outflows during the same period, the data showed, their first net withdrawals in six weeks. Money-market funds, where investors park cash, attracted $5.1 billion and their third straight week netting new money. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)