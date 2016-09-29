FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high-yield bond funds attract most cash since mid-July - Lipper
September 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. high-yield bond funds attract most cash since mid-July - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2 billion into riskier high-yield bond funds in the week ended Sept. 28, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since mid-July, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds attracted $622 million in inflows to mark their first inflows since mid-August, while taxable bond funds overall attracted $4.8 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
