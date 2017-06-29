BRIEF-Byline Bancorp announces pricing of initial public offering
NEW YORK, June 29 Investors pulled $5.5 billion from U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, marking the funds' first withdrawals in 15 weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based stock funds suffered $9.7 billion in withdrawals during the same period, led by the largest outflows for equity mutual funds since December, the research service's data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
