10 months ago
RPT-UPDATE 1-Investors flee stocks, corporate bonds ahead of U.S. election-Lipper
November 4, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Investors flee stocks, corporate bonds ahead of U.S. election-Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors fled U.S.-based stock
and bond funds in the latest week, finding refuge in cash ahead
of the U.S. presidential election, Lipper data showed on
Thursday.
    Nearly $7.7 billion fled taxable bond funds in the seven
days through Nov. 2, the largest weekly withdrawals this year by
a wide margin.
    The retreat came just days before Election Day. Some polls
showed a tightening race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
her Republican rival Donald Trump, roiling markets. 
    Meanwhile, Federal Reserve policymakers, widely expected to
hike U.S. interest rates in December, said in a statement on
Wednesday they see inflation quickening. Rising rates and
inflation could be a toxic combination, eroding bond prices.
 
    "In a time like this, between the Fed and the election,
everyone's looking for safe havens," said Pat Keon, research
analyst for Thomson Reuters Lipper. "Everyone's just looking for
safety."
    U.S.-based equity funds recorded $3.4 billion in withdrawals
during the latest week, the data showed, adding to a poor run
for sales of many stock funds. 
    The U.S. bond fund outflows were a striking turnabout for
investments which have largely been in favor with investors
since February. The funds have took in $193 billion this year
through September, according to the Investment Company
Institute, a fund industry trade group.
    Yet the $4.1 billion redemption for products invested in
riskier, high-yield debt, during the latest week amounts to the
largest outflows since a August 2014 market rout, Lipper data
showed. The funds' average -1.2 percent return during the latest
period is its worst showing since February.
    And the $2.5 billion pulled from investment-grade corporate
bond funds was the most pulled since December 2015, when sinking
oil prices pushed some energy firms to the brink of collapse.
    Concern about oil prices has also returned, with U.S. crude
 sinking 13 percent from $51.60 about two weeks ago to
settle at $44.69 on Thursday. 
    Emerging markets stock and bond funds also fell out of
favor, Lipper said, recording withdrawals of $397 million and
$346 million, respectively.
    Money market funds, where investors park cash, attracted $22
billion, the highest inflows since June, Lipper said.
    Likewise, safe-haven Treasury bond funds took in $998
million. Bond funds designed to hold their value as inflation
ticks up took in $724 million, according to the fund research
service.
    Financial sector funds took in $366 million in their biggest
haul since August, Lipper said. Banks are expected to earn more
from lending as benchmark rates rise.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including ETFs:
 Sector                     Change    Pct of    Assets    Count
                           ($ blns)   Assets   ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds           -3.351    -0.06    5,145.271  11,969
 Domestic Equities          -2.294    -0.06    3,620.029   8,545
 Non-Domestic Equities      -1.057    -0.07    1,525.242   3,424
 All Taxable Bond Funds     -7.664    -0.33    2,328.643   6,012
 All Money Market Funds     22.241     0.95    2,355.184   1,030
 All Municipal Bond Funds   -0.324    -0.08     389.400    1,409
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)

