UK defined benefit pension scheme funding up in year to end-March-survey
October 30, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

UK defined benefit pension scheme funding up in year to end-March-survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British defined benefit pension scheme funding rose to 97 percent at the end of March 2014 from 84 percent a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday.

But funding of the schemes deteriorated by 9 percentage points between end-March and end-Sept. 2014 due to lower gilt yields, according to Purple Book data compiled by the Pension Protection Fund and the Pensions Regulator.

British pension schemes have been switching to defined contribution schemes from defined benefit schemes, due to the costs of servicing the DB schemes as people live longer.

The allocation to fixed interest assets fell to 44.1 percent from 44.8 percent in 2013, according to the Purple Book, which added that this had been on an upward trend since 2006. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
