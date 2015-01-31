FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK asset managers weak on disclosing environmental, social investing -survey
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK asset managers weak on disclosing environmental, social investing -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UK asset managers are often failing to show they consider environmental and social factors when they invest, despite signing up to codes of conduct on responsible investing, an investment watchdog said on Saturday.

ShareAction ranked Threadneedle as the most responsible in a survey of 33 UK asset managers who invest a combined 13.8 trillion pounds ($20.77 trillion) on behalf of pension funds, charities and universities around the world.

Only 42 percent of those surveyed disclosed policies on how they include environmental and social factors in their investment decisions, though this is up from 34 percent in 2010, when ShareAction last conducted the survey.

“A wide range of big names in asset management ... still refuse to be transparent about how they invest clients’ money,” ShareAction Chief Executive Catherine Howarth said in a statement.

All the surveyed asset managers have signed up to the UK Stewardship Code, first published in 2010 in the wake of the global financial crisis, and 31 out of 33 have signed up to the U.N. Principles for Responsible Investing. ($1 = 0.6645 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.