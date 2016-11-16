FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
REUTERS SUMMIT-Eaton Vance's Gaffney looking to buy cyclical high-yield bonds
November 16, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Eaton Vance's Gaffney looking to buy cyclical high-yield bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of investment-grade fixed income at $343 billion investment firm Eaton Vance, said on Wednesday that she was looking to buy high-yield bonds in the cyclical sector after a potential selloff and that she was bullish on high-yield energy names on the view that oil prices would stay within a range of $45 to $60 a barrel.

"Right now, I would say high-yield is at risk to an unwind from technicals and flows coming out, with a repricing," Gaffney said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

