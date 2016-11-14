FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
REFILE-REUTERS SUMMIT-Hedge fund Omega to stick with managing money for clients
November 14, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

REFILE-REUTERS SUMMIT-Hedge fund Omega to stick with managing money for clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes following link: For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Omega Advisors plans to keep managing money for outside clients and expects to post stronger returns even as assets have shrunk after the U.S. government charged its billionaire founder with insider trading two months ago.

"We have no plans turn into a family office," Vice Chairman Steven Einhorn said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. "We still have a sizable asset base in the billions which provides an earning opportunity for the people who are with us."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

