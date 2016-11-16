FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
REUTERS SUMMIT-Icahn says stock rally after Trump election may be overdone
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
Breakingviews
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Icahn says stock rally after Trump election may be overdone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that the strong rally in U.S. stock markets since President-elect Donald Trump's victory might be overdone.

"When it runs up like this, I scale off a little bit," Icahn said. "But that doesn't mean that I am that negative or positive."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

For more summit stories, see Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.