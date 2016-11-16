REUTERS SUMMIT-Icahn says stock rally after Trump election may be overdone

(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that the strong rally in U.S. stock markets since President-elect Donald Trump's victory might be overdone.

"When it runs up like this, I scale off a little bit," Icahn said. "But that doesn't mean that I am that negative or positive."

