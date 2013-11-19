CORRECTED-REUTERS SUMMIT-Goldman Sachs funds head sees Treasury yields 100 bps higher in 2014

(Corrects story that ran on Monday to change title of Andrew Wilson to EMEA Chief Executive, not Chief Executive)

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields could surge to nearly 4 percent next year once the Federal Reserve scales back asset purchases although that should not stifle economic recovery, Goldman Sachs Asset Management says.

“We are a bit bearish on Treasuries ... We would expect to see 10-year Treasuries probably to be about 100 bps higher a year from now,” Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London on Monday.

Such an increase was “not priced in” to market consensus and exceeds levels in futures markets.

Ten-year yields, currently trading at around 2.7 percent , could even hit 4 percent, he said.

The Fed is buying bonds at a pace of $85 billion per month while promising to hold interest rates near zero, at least until unemployment hits a threshold of 6.5 percent, providing the outlook for inflation stays below 2.5 percent.

However, officials have signalled they would like to start scaling back asset purchases, also called quantitative easing, when this is warranted by stronger data on growth and hiring.

This has raised concerns of a knock-on impact on other markets around the world, particularly in some developing markets where asset price rises have been bolstered by extra liquidity provided by the U.S. stimulus programme.

Wilson, however, said that while retail investors appear to be pulling money out of emerging markets and repatriating it to take advantage of higher U.S. yields, institutional investors were putting money back in emerging markets that have close economic links to the United States such as Mexico that will benefit from U.S. economic recovery.

“What we’ve seen is institutional inflow into emerging markets. Six months ago institutional investors were very interested in emerging markets but were still wary,” he said.

There had been less interest in emerging markets exposed to languid European economies such as Turkey, he said.

Goldman Sachs’ asset management arm had seen institutional investors pour up to $4 billion into emerging markets fixed income funds in the last six months, according to Wilson, who is also co-head of fixed income at the asset manager.

NO DEFLATION IN EUROPE

Growth in Europe was likely to remain “anaemic” for some time to come, Wilson said, so monetary policy from the European Central Bank would remain accommodative and at odds with the tightening currently on the agenda in Washington.

“The European recovery looks very fragile, maybe around 1 percent growth in 2014. Given that environment the European Central Bank ideally needs to keep rates low,” he said.

Wilson played down fears of Japanese-style deflation in Europe, despite falling inflation rates in markets such as Spain where consumer prices are rising at their slowest rate in four years.

“We don’t think deflation is necessarily likely but we’ll see disinflation with inflation rates remaining at very, very low levels,” he said.

