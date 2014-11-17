REUTERS SUMMIT-Fed balance sheet changes could impact rates-Fannie Mae economist

(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Any changes the Federal Reserve makes to its vast portfolio of bonds in the coming years is likely to have a bigger impact on U.S. financial and housing markets than any interest rate hike the U.S. central bank may make in 2015, Fannie Mae chief economist Doug Duncan said on Monday.

“When they (the Fed) start to change the profile of their portfolio, because it has less information on how that acts on the economy, it will actually be a bigger tightener than them raising the fed funds target,” Duncan said, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

During and after the financial crisis, the Fed slashed interest rates to zero and more than quadrupled its balance sheet to $4 trillion, including U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed’s balance sheet stands at $4.22 trillion, including $2.46 trillion of Treasuries and $1.72 trillion of agency-backed MBS.

In September Fed chief Janet Yellen said it could take “to the end of the decade” before the bank can shrink its balance sheet “to the lowest levels consistent with the efficient and effective implementation of policy.”

The Fed does not anticipate selling agency mortgage-backed securities as part of the normalization process, although limited sales may be warranted in the future.

“That doesn’t mean they won’t at some point let them amortize,” Duncan noted.

“One would think that they would want to go back to a regime where they’re only holding Treasuries. When they start that process there will be a market reaction” on spreads and rates, as well as volatility, though quite how remains to be seen.

He noted also that low housing demand continues to weigh on the market.

“Today demand weakness trumps credit tightness,” he said.

Would-be first-time buyers remain wary of jumping into a housing market that so recently sparked a crisis in the world’s biggest economy.

“That doesn’t mean demand weakness lasts forever,” Duncan said, with housing demand and credit supply at some point shifting in their effects on the market.

But for now, he said, “the current generation is in no hurry to buy homes.”

