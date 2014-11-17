FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-Icahn expects major stocks correction in 3 to 5 years
November 17, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Icahn expects major stocks correction in 3 to 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn isn’t forecasting a dramatic stock market drop quite yet, but the billionaire investor is still bracing for an equity sell-off in the next three to five years, he told Reuters on Monday.

“I am still concerned that one day you’ll see a break like you had a few weeks ago,” Icahn said at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York on Monday, “but it won’t come back.”

With the Standard & Poor’s 500 index now up more than 10 percent for the year and trading at 2,041, many investors have put October’s short-lived slide behind them, saying low interest rates and a growing mergers and acquisitions boom will continue to fuel the bull market.

But Icahn is more concerned and is predicting a downturn. “It’s really a question of when that is going to happen, in my opinion. It could be three years, it could be three months, it could be three days. But I really do believe there will be a major correction in the next three to five years, at least.”

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
