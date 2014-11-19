REUTERS SUMMIT-Falling oil prices hit junk bonds in energy sector

(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

By Tim McLaughlin

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Several months ago, U.S. mutual funds scooped up most of the $1.25 billion in high-yield junk bonds issued by Denbury Resources Inc, a Plano, Texas, oil and gas exploration company.

But since late August, amid falling oil prices, the price on the Denbury bonds issued in April has dropped 8.25 percent to about 94 cents on the dollar. The bonds’ yields, which move inversely to price, have surged to about 6.5 percent from about 5 percent.

The Denbury bonds reveal growing caution among investors in the energy-related junk bond market.

Oil and gas bonds are in the cross hairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn. “There’s a bubble there,” Icahn said at the Reuters Global Investment Summit this week.

The 5.5 percent coupon on the Denbury bonds maturing in 2022 attracted a number of U.S. mutual fund buyers, including the Franklin Income Fund, which held nearly 10 percent of the Denbury issue at the end of September, disclosures show.

The $94 billion Franklin fund’s three-month total return is negative 1.97 percent, lagging 89 percent of peers, according to Morningstar Inc data.

The junk bond energy sector is on pace for its worst three months since the fourth quarter of 2008; the three-month total return on the Merrill Lynch High Yield Energy Index is negative 5.76 percent.

With the slide in crude oil prices, Denbury last week slashed its 2015 capital spending plan by 50 percent to $550 million. Chief Executive Officer Phil Rykhoek on Tuesday told investors and analysts on a conference call that he wanted to protect the company’s balance sheet.

Denbury has room to maneuver because no near-term bond maturities are lurking. A $410 million bank credit facility due in 2016 is being refinanced, with the maturity anticipated to move out to 2019.

Meanwhile, Denbury’s estimated excess operating cash flow for 2015 is $210 million to $310 million, assuming oil prices per barrel range between $70 and $85.

Brent crude on Wednesday was trading near $79 a barrel, after hitting a four-year low last week of $77.83.

Rick Rieder, head of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock Inc, said he does not think there will be any surge in defaults with oil priced at current levels. He said defaults would increase if it sank below $70 a barrel. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie Adler)