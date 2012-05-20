FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pay freeze in 92 pct of London finance jobs-study
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Pay freeze in 92 pct of London finance jobs-study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Pay was frozen in more than nine out of 10 types of investment banking jobs in the City of London financial district over the past year, according to research published on Monday by financial services recruitment firm Astbury Marsden.

The research, which looked at 142 different investment banking functions, showed there was no increase in the average basic salary in 92 percent of jobs in the year to end-March.

Average pay fell in 3.5 percent of jobs, while 4.2 percent saw an increase in average basic salary.

Astbury Marsden’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Cameron said that, although institutions had not been formally implementing pay freezes, a surplus of quality candidates and concerns over the euro zone crisis had created that effect.

“The surplus of good quality bankers, quants and other technical experts chasing a limited number of job opportunities and dearth in banking revenues has resulted in flat pay,” Cameron said. “This time last year bankers were benefiting from substantial increases in base salaries but the euro zone crisis blew up and changed all that,” he said.

A separate survey earlier in May showed bonuses for London’s financial workers will be almost halved this year, falling to their lowest level in over a decade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.