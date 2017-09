STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kinnevik : * Kinnevik welcomes Holtzbrinck ventures as a rocket shareholder * Holtzbrinck Ventures (“HV”), is contributing its entire stakes in seven of Rocket’s most developed e-commerce businesses directly into Rocket, in exchange for equity in Rocket Internet AG. * Says HV receives a 2.5% stake in rocket * Says post-closing, Kinnevik will own an 18.1% interest in rocket internet.