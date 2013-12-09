FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinnevik say sells stake in Billerudkorsnas
December 9, 2013

BRIEF-Kinnevik say sells stake in Billerudkorsnas

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kinnevik : * Swedish institutions acquire kinnevik’s ownership in billerudkorsnäs * Says number of Swedish institutions have acquired all of kinnevik’s 51.8

million shares in billerudkorsnäs for a total consideration of SEK 3.7

billion (SEK 72 per share). * Says after the transaction, Kinnevik will have net cash of around SEK 3

billion * Says the price of SEK 72 per share corresponds to a discount of 5% * Says the transaction will not affect kinnevik’s expected dividend.

