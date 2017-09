Dec 22 (Reuters) - Investment Kinnevik Ab

* Kinnevik: Global Fashion Group receives required approvals

* Following receipt of all rulings by fiscal authorities and all antitrust approvals required for the creation of Global Fashion Group (GFG), the first roll-up into GFG has now been completed

