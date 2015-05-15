FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire adds to some of its biggest stock holdings
May 15, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire adds to some of its biggest stock holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said it has increased its holdings in some of its biggest stock investments, including Wells Fargo & Co and International Business Machines Corp.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock portfolio as of March 31.

Berkshire previously disclosed it had bought $1.62 billion of equity securities and sold $1.11 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

