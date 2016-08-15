Berkshire boosts bet on Apple

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has increased its stake in Apple Inc by 55 percent, boosting its bet on the iPhone and iPod maker even as other prominent investors reduce their own.

Berkshire owned about 15.23 million shares of Apple as of June 30, up from 9.81 million three months earlier, according to a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings at the end of the second quarter.

It is unclear whether Buffett or one of his portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, made the investment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)