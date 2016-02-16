FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire boosts oil bet with Kinder Morgan stake
February 16, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Berkshire boosts oil bet with Kinder Morgan stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday disclosed a new investment in pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc, boosting its bet on the oil industry as prices hover near lows not seen in more than a decade.

Berkshire owned about 26.53 million Kinder Morgan shares worth roughly $395.9 million at year end, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing its stock investments.

Buffett has for much of the last year been adding to Berkshire’s investment in oil refiner Phillips 66, and now owns a roughly 14.3 percent stake. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

