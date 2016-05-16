FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire invests in Apple
May 16, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Buffett's Berkshire invests in Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday revealed a new stake in Apple Inc, in a bet that the stock price could rebound after iPhone sales fell for the first time.

Berkshire held 9.81 million Apple shares worth about $1.07 billion as of March 31, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the company’s U.S.-listed stock holdings.

It is not clear whether Buffett or either of his portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who each invest about $9 billion, made the investment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

