NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Caxton Corp exited its stake in Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund in the three-month period ended Dec. 31, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

In the previous quarter, it held 31,733 shares worth $436,000.

The move came as spot gold prices XAU- fell to the lowest in nearly six years. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)