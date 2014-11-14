Jana Partners takes new stakes in Alibaba, McDonald's in 3rd qtr

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC, the $11 billion hedge fund run by Barry Rosenstein, took new stakes in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and fast food company McDonald’s Corp in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s $25 billion listing in September set records as the largest ever. While that initial public offering priced at $68 per share, the stock has since surged to about $115.

Jana took a new stake of 300,000 shares of the Chinese company in the third quarter, according to the 13F filing, which details some of the fund’s holdings as of Sept. 30.

A request for comment to Alibaba was not immediately returned. Jana declined to comment.

Jana became the latest among activist investors - those sensing the opportunity to help turn around struggling businesses - to focus on McDonald‘s, buying 842,268 shares of the company in the quarter.

McDonald’s Chief Executive Don Thompson took the helm in July 2012. Shortly thereafter, business at the company, which outperformed its peers during the recession, began to slow.

This year is expected to be the first in more than a decade that sales at its established restaurants will fall, with the company battling internal and external pressures, from unwieldy menus to political and economic pressures in Europe.

The fund opened other new positions from July to September, as well, including a 2.8 million-share stake in drugmaker Amgen Inc, which has come under investor pressure this year to split the company. Amgen has rejected that course.

Rosenstein’s fund also increased its stakes in Groupon Inc , adding 10 percent to 51.68 million shares, and Walgreen Co, by 12.5 percent to 12.5 million shares.

In September Rosenstein won a seat on the Walgreen board, with Jana set to work with the drugstore chain to cut costs and change the kinds of products stocked in the company’s stores.

The 13F filings provide a window onto the strategies of some of the world’s biggest investors.

But the view is limited: Not only do the documents look back to the previous quarter, they also do not disclose short positions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sometimes allows managers not to disclose sensitive positions. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Lisa Baertlein; Additional reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)