Paulson & Co reduces stake in SPDR Gold Trust in Q4 -13f-hr
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
February 16, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Paulson & Co reduces stake in SPDR Gold Trust in Q4 -13f-hr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co lowered its stake in the world’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund in the fourth quarter of 2015 as bullion prices fell to the lowest level in nearly six years, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 5.78 million shares worth $585.9 million on Dec. 31, in the SPDR Gold Trust, according to the 13F-HR filing.

That was down from 9.2 million shares in the three months before. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

