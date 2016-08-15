Soros Fund Management slashes gold shares in second quarter -13F

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC sharply cut its shares in SPDR Gold Trust and Barrick Gold Corp in the second quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

The fund reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, to 240,000 shares worth $30.4 million, from 1.05 million shares in the first quarter.

It cut its shares in Barrick Gold Corp to 1.07 million shares worth $22.9 million, from 19.4 million shares in the first three months of 2016, the filing showed.