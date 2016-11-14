FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Starboard buys small stakes in Cabelas, Fiesta, Tronc
November 14, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Starboard buys small stakes in Cabelas, Fiesta, Tronc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge fund that pushed for the board shake-up and sale of internet company Yahoo Inc. early this year, added media group Tronc Inc. to its investment portfolio in the last quarter, according to a filing.

Starboard also bought shares in cybersecurity company Imperva Inc., Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and outdoor sporting retailer Cabelas Inc., the firm's quarterly filing said.

All of the new positions were small holdings worth tens of millions of dollars each or less, unlike it's large activist positions which are usually worth more than $200 million.

The filing also said it had sold its $24.4 million stake in refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc.. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
