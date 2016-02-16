FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hedge funds piled into SunEdison ahead of share plunge
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 16, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hedge funds piled into SunEdison ahead of share plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Greenlight Capital holdings; closing share price)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Top U.S. hedge fund management firms, including Visium Asset Management and Sand Grove Capital Management, took stakes in renewable energy company SunEdison Inc during the fourth quarter.

Visium bought 1.3 million shares and Sand Grove Capital added a new position of 272,000 shares, while Adage Capital Partners bought 9.2 million shares to own 17 million at the end of the quarter, according to regulatory SEC filings on Tuesday.

Hedge funds apparently purchased shares in SunEdison, once the darling of the hedge fund world, betting they might have hit a bottom. But so far this year, shares of SunEdison are down more than 72 percent.

SunEdison, which makes solar power plants and wind energy plants, has struggled recently under more than $11 billion of debt and has cut jobs and raised new money to stem losses and lessen concerns about its business model.

Under pressure, SunEdison recently agreed to give Greenlight Capital, which is led by David Einhorn, a seat on its board and said it would amend some of its policies.

Greenlight held 18.6 million shares as of the end of the fourth quarter, according to Greenlight’s SEC filing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, SunEdison shares rose about 15 percent to close at $1.62 a share following the hedge-fund SEC filings.

All told, plenty of managers also exited SunEdison, including Senvest Management, Cobalt Capital Management and the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.