RPT-BRIEF-Investor buys wheelchair firm Permobil
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Investor buys wheelchair firm Permobil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with English language headline)

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - March 27 (Reuters) - INVESTOR AB : * Acquires Permobil * Investor has signed an agreement to acquire the Timra (Sweden) based medical technology company Permobil from Nordic Capital Fund V for an enterprise value of SEK 5.1 bn * In 2012, sales and EBITDA (pro forma for acquired units) amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 bn. and SEK 350 m. respectively. Over the past decade, annual sales growth has averaged 8 percent. * Investor expects to inject approximately SEK 3.5 bn. in equity financing. The remainder will be financed by external debt and equity participation by the board, management and other key individuals (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
