Swedish power broker Investor AB sees global chill

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - The head of Investor AB , which holds a controlling stake in several big Swedish companies, described the global economy as “chilly” on Tuesday and forecast sub-par growth around the world for some time ahead.

The highly uncertain European macro situation is affecting the real economy, and the U.S. seems to be slowing too, Borje Ekholm, chief executive of Investor, said.

A hard or soft landing to the Chinese economy’s current slowdown will also hurt.

“The increased integration of the global economy results in a synchronized slowdown around the world,” Ekholm said in the second-quarter report from Investor, controlled by Sweden’s powerful Wallenberg family.

“Yes, chilly indeed!”

Investor, which owns a controlling stake in engineering firm Atlas Copco, telecom equipment maker Ericsson and appliances maker Electrolux among others, saw the value of its assets shrink 2 percent in the first half of the year to 154.9 billion crowns ($22 billion).

Sweden has been an island of relative calm during the current crisis and banking group SEB, the only company controlled by Investor to report so far in the second quarter, posted strong results on Monday.

Ekholm was sceptical about policy-makers’ attempts to dampen the current crisis, saying large injections of liquidity undertaken by central banks around the world do not help the real economy, but he said there were opportunities for long-term investors.

“I do not believe the world, not even Europe, will go under this time either, but we must be prepared for a longer period of weaker global growth,” he said. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Stephen Powell)