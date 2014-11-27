FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investor says refinancing of 3 Scandinavia completed
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investor says refinancing of 3 Scandinavia completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Investor Ab

* Refinancing of 3 scandinavia completed

* 3 Scandinavia has repaid its bank loan, maturing in July 2015, through a SEK 7.5bn. equity injection, of which SEK 3.0 bn. (40 percent) from Investor and SEK 4.5 bn. (60 percent) from Hutchison Whampoa

* Following the refinancing, Investor’s guarantee of 40 percent of 3 Scandinavia’s debt has decreased from SEK 3.7 bn. to SEK 0.7 bn., now only related to the EIB loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
