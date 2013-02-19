FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutors uncover multi-million investor fraud scheme
February 19, 2013 / 2:38 PM / in 5 years

German prosecutors uncover multi-million investor fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors on Tuesday said they are probing two unnamed companies based in Hamburg and Frankfurt on suspicion of involvement in a triple-digit-million investor fraud scheme.

Around 1,200 investigators searched premises in the federal states of Hesse, Bavaria and Hamburg and six prime suspects were arrested, the prosecutor said in a statement. Around 50 people are under investigation, the prosecutor added.

“This entailed the fraudulent acquisition and continued violation of fiduciary trust of investor funds as part of a so-called snowball investment scheme,” the Frankfurt prosecutor said.

The mismanaged funds served to support an “extremely excessive lifestyle” on the part of the accused, the prosecutor said, declining to provide names of those arrested or the companies involved. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

