UPDATE 1-S.Africa Invicta to buy Singapore's Kian for $160 mln
October 15, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa Invicta to buy Singapore's Kian for $160 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To buy engineering firm in cash, share deal

* Rare acquisition by Africa company into Asia

* StanChart advises on the deal (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South African engineering firm Invicta Holdings said on Monday it planned to buy Singapore’s Kian Ann Engineering for about $160 million in a cash and share deal, giving it a platform in Asia.

Invicta said in a statement it will offer to buy the distributor of heavy equipment parts and diesel engine spares for S$0.44 a share.

Some of the Singapore firm’s management will also swap their stakes in Kian Ann for shares in Invicta, the South African company said.

The total value is around 1.36 billion rand ($160 million), Invicta said, adding the deal is likely to boost revenue by 20 percent.

It said it could use Kian Ann as a platform for further expansion in Asia.

Acquisitions of Asian firms by African ones remain relatively rare. Most deals between the regions usually involve an Asian firm buying a presence in Africa.

Standard Chartered said it was the financial adviser on the deal.

Shares of Invicta were up 0.4 percent at 78.10 rand in Johannesburg at 0822 GMT. ($1 = 8.6259 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

