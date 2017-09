Feb 5 (Reuters) - Invisio Communications AB :

* Invisio receives new order of 14.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.76 million) from the U.S. Army

* Received a new order on communication and hearing protection systems from American military program Tactical Communication and Protective Systems (TCAPS)