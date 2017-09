July 11 (Reuters) - InVision AG : * Says H1 total revenues of EUR 6.2 million, 5 percent below previous year’s

level (H1 2013: EUR 6.453 million) * Says it increased its H1 EBIT by 254 percent to EUR 1.9 million versus H1 2013: EUR 0.538 million